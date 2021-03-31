Unlikely alliances push for action on infrastructure, but will they last?

As President Joe Biden lays out a multitrillion-dollar plan Wednesday in Pittsburgh to remake the nation’s infrastructure, lobbying interests across sectors and spanning the ideological spectrum are forming tenuous alliances to prod Congress to act.

The debate is expected to dominate the K Street agenda, and as more details emerge, it’s likely those alliances will shift.

“It’s hard to find a client that doesn’t have a keen interest in infrastructure — it touches so much,” said Ivan Zapien, a partner in the government relations practice at Hogan Lovells.

Zapien, a former top Democratic Hill aide, said K Street interests have formed a “universal consensus” that policymakers need to move on an infrastructure package.

But he and others concede that the unity may not last.