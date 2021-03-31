GOP response puts Biden infrastructure plan on road to reconciliation

Republican leaders blasted President Joe Biden’s plans for a $2 trillion infrastructure plan as an anti-business, tax-and-spend package that likely will become the second proposal from the president that will have to be pushed through Congress in a partisan reconciliation bill.

House Ways and Means ranking member Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said the spending proposal amounted to an economic “sugar high” that would boost U.S. corporate income tax rates to 28 percent, which would be among the highest in developed countries and would be “worse than China’s” 25 percent base corporate rate.

Democrats frequently complained that the 2017 tax code overhaul, passed via reconciliation without a single Democratic vote, created a “sugar high” by pumping $1.9 trillion into the economy during an economic boom.

The White House released details of the infrastructure proposal in advance of Biden’s scheduled 4:20 p.m. speech in Pittsburgh about the plan.

The features drawing the most Republican ire are Biden’s call for the corporate income tax rate to rise to 28 percent from 21 percent and for the 10.5 percent minimum tax rate paid by U.S. multinationals to double.