Q. The pandemic has shed a light on racial inequities across all policy areas. Let’s start with health care. Can you tell us about the bias that exists in that area?

A. Both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans are two times as likely to have died from COVID over the past year compared to white non-Hispanic Americans and that's controlling for things like age. A lot of that is rooted in things like disparities in the health care system, so things like access to health insurance, access to good treatment, but also just inequalities for low-income people who are more likely to be doing essential work that puts you at risk.

Q. You have also looked at housing insecurity before and during the pandemic. How did COVID make this a crisis?

A. Before COVID, the economy had been improving and there was some narrowing in these gaps. The lower unemployment gets, the more people are able to get decent jobs, the more we have a full employment economy. But COVID just turned that around.