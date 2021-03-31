A needed lesson in bipartisanship: The Civil Rights Act of 1964

As a little boy spending summers with my very political grandmother in Troy, Ohio, I remember seeing her friend, Rep. Bill McCulloch, at the house and, of course, mingling with voters at the county fair.

What I didn’t realize until many decades later was that the man who once gave me a photo of him with the first three Mercury astronauts in space played such a crucial role in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It was a Politico Magazine excerpt from Todd Purdum’s book “An Idea Whose Time Has Come: Two Presidents, Two Parties and the Battle for the Civil Rights Act of 1964” that got my attention, with its headline: “The Republican who saved civil rights: How a little-known conservative Ohio congressman changed American history.”

OK, I was hooked.

I learned that it was Bill McCulloch to whom President John Kennedy back-channeled to help break the logjam that had stalled major civil rights action in Congress since 1957, when President Dwight Eisenhower and his attorney general, Herb Brownell, proposed legislation that would become the first civil rights law since Reconstruction.

That law, among other things, created the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice and gave federal prosecutors the authority to bring court action against “interference with the right to vote.” Eisenhower’s legislation was a step forward, but like so many civil rights efforts, it was weakened by a block of Southern Democratic senators who later also played a role in watering down the 1960 Civil Rights Act, which made incremental progress toward protecting the rights of minorities.