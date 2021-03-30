Once again, the Asian American and Pacific Islander community is grappling with horrifying acts of racism and violence. At last, the rest of the country seems to have noticed. The murders of eight people at three Asian-owned small businesses, including six women of Asian descent, unleashed an outpouring of grief and anger.

But these alarm bells have been ringing for some time. The roughly 3,800 reported hate incidents in the past year represent only a fraction of the unreported violence and racism toward AAPI communities. Women have especially felt the brunt of this disturbing trend, facing at least two-thirds of the reported attacks. My family — Vietnamese refugees who escaped communism and eventually resettled in southern Georgia as farmers — has sadly experienced unprovoked hostility over the course of their time as Americans.

While many AAPI individuals now feel seen, we still lack serious representation at the highest levels of government. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, have argued that our government needs officials who understand the unique challenges our communities face. Only then can policies meet our specific needs in voting rights, criminal justice reform and economic opportunity.

Voting rights are under attack across America under the guise of Jim Crow 2.0. In my family’s home state of Georgia, the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Gov. Brian Kemp fast-tracked a deeply controversial new law to dramatically limit no-excuse absentee voting for all elections, eliminate Sunday voting in runoffs and prosecute people for even handing out water to voters in long lines. The measure’s passage came after AAPI voter turnout increased 91 percent in November’s historic general election and helped tip the Senate’s balance of power toward the Democrats.