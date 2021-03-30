States diverge on crypto oversight as industry awaits clarity

New York added to its reputation for strict regulation of cryptocurrency platforms with an $18.5 million fine against the companies behind the stablecoin known as Tether and its related digital asset exchange.

The state’s reputation on financial technology, which experts say may be inaccurately based on such enforcement actions, stands in contrast with other states, such as Wyoming and Colorado, that are enacting pro-crypto legislation and conducting outreach to attract investment.

Lawyers who work with cryptocurrency companies say a patchwork of complex and divergent approaches to regulation is emerging. Some say the federal government’s lack of action on setting clear rules for fintech presents a major risk for innovators in the burgeoning industry.

“It’s still pretty messy,” said Karen Ubell, an attorney at Goodwin Procter LLP in San Francisco. Ubell advises clients on cryptocurrency issues and noted that federal and state enforcement has been robust, but neither have offered as much guidance to foster fintech.

New York sued Tether Ltd.; Bitfinex, the parent company iFinex Inc.; and related entities in 2019, alleging that Tether wasn’t truly backed 1-to-1 by U.S. dollars as the companies claimed. In February, the companies settled without admitting any misconduct. In addition to the millions of dollars in fines, the companies promised to cease all business within the state.