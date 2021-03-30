Photos of the day: Flower power

By Caroline Brehman and Bill ClarkPosted March 30, 2021 at 1:53pm
The cherry blossoms reached peak bloom Sunday in Washington, according to the National Park Service. That's well ahead of the April 2-5 prediction.
The flowering trees, combined with beautiful spring weather, brought many visitors to the Tidal Basin, although crowds appeared smaller than in pre-coronavirus times.
In 2020, police and National Guard troops blocked access to the Tidal Basin as the coronavirus shut down Washington.
