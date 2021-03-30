Photos of the day: Flower power

The cherry blossoms reached peak bloom Sunday in Washington, according to the National Park Service. That's well ahead of the April 2-5 prediction.

The flowering trees, combined with beautiful spring weather, brought many visitors to the Tidal Basin, although crowds appeared smaller than in pre-coronavirus times.

In 2020, police and National Guard troops blocked access to the Tidal Basin as the coronavirus shut down Washington.

National Guard soldiers stand under blooming Japanese cherry blossom trees along the Tidal Basin on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The Washington Monument stands behind tulips near the Tidal Basin in Washington on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Signs around the Tidal Basin on Monday evening advise visitors to wear face masks. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The sun sets over the Tidal Basin on Monday as visitors take in the cherry blossoms. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Visitors gather to watch the sunrise under the blooming cherry blossom trees along the Tidal Basin on Tuesday morning. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A man rides a hoverboard past the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial surrounded by cherry blossom trees in Washington on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)