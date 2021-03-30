DHS studying ways to plug cyber blind spots, officials say

The Department of Homeland Security is examining ways to improve its understanding of foreign cyber activity and attacks targeting U.S. agencies and companies, top department officials said, as the agency reels from two major cyber attacks that have left hundreds of American companies and federal agencies exposed to adversaries.

“We are interested in exploring additional mechanisms through which the government could have a more rapid understanding of malicious activity or actual intrusions affecting critical infrastructure,” a senior Homeland Security official told reporters on Tuesday.

The official spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity to describe the department’s ongoing work. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the annual RSA security conference, where he’s expected to lay out the department’s cyber priorities.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, which is part of DHS, is confronting the fallout from two major attacks.

The first is the Russian attack on SolarWinds, in which Moscow hacked the network software maker’s servers to inject malware that then spread to tens of thousands of the company’s clients, including at least nine U.S. federal agencies and 100 American companies. The second is China’s attack on the Microsoft Exchange server, which also has affected thousands of U.S. and global companies, allowing Beijing to access email and contact information of users.