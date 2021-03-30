Biden’s policies are causing a ‘crisis’ at the border — just not the way conservatives think

In recent weeks, a largely futile rhetorical debate has broken out over what’s happening at the southern border. Conservatives have sounded the alarm bells, consistently referring to the situation as an all-out crisis. Meanwhile, the Biden administration prefers to speak of the border situation as a “challenge,” which it is more than capable of addressing.

Regardless of the terminology, there is something we should all agree on: Thousands of children trapped for days or weeks in jail-like Customs and Border Protection holding cells is a problem. Republicans are not wrong to draw attention to it. Nor are they wrong to suggest it has something to do with Joe Biden’s immigration policies. They have just gotten their diagnosis of what’s bad about these policies backwards.

Namely, while Republicans blame Biden’s (very limited) pro-asylum policies for acting as a “magnet,” it is actually his anti-asylum ones that are causing a backlog of unaccompanied kids in the system. Here’s how.

Since taking office, Biden has left in place a Trump-era order, known as Title 42, suspending access to asylum at the U.S. border for families traveling together and solo adults. Under the policy, people who arrive at the border can get expelled immediately, with virtually no chance to seek protection.

There is an exception, however, for children who are not with an adult. These unaccompanied minors are still being processed for asylum, due to a court order that went into effect during the Trump presidency and the Biden team’s later decision to continue with the same policy.