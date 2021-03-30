Biden judicial picks reignite contentious Senate process

President Joe Biden announced a diverse slate of judicial nominations Tuesday that will test the temperature of the Senate’s judicial confirmation process now that it is back under Democratic control.

The most closely watched pick will be Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the influential federal appeals court in Washington, which attracts controversy because it handles cases of national sweep on environmental, labor, immigration and other policy issues.

Past nominees to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit have sparked historic partisan showdowns, such as the one in 2013 that prompted then-Majority Leader Harry Reid and Democrats to change long-standing Senate confirmation rules and ease the process.

But the set of Biden nominees also will put front and center the dynamics of racial and gender diversity in the federal courts. Jackson’s confirmation would move her up to an appeals court that is one step from the Supreme Court. Biden during the presidential campaign pledged to nominate a Black woman to the high court if a vacancy occurs.

The White House, in announcing the 11 judicial nominees, noted that several are “groundbreaking.” That includes three Black women chosen for circuit court vacancies, and potentially the first Muslim American federal judge, the first Asian American Pacific Islander woman on the federal district court in Washington, and the first woman of color on the District of Maryland.