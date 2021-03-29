Two senators called on the NCAA to take “immediate action” to rectify unequal treatment of athletes playing in the women’s and men’s basketball tournaments.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn blasted the NCAA after media reports and female athletes themselves called out the college athletics association for providing substandard workout facilities, COVID-19 testing and other accommodations during “March Madness.”

“In an all-too-familiar pattern, the NCAA did not seem to notice these vast disparities or seek to address them — until the issue became a public relations problem,” the pair wrote in a letter addressed to NCAA President Mark Emmert.

A group of 36 House members, led by Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, sent a similar letter last week, also demanding answers and accountability.

Blumenthal of Connecticut and Blackburn of Tennessee are the top members of the Senate Commerce panel’s subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security, which oversees sports-related matters. The Democrat and Republican also hail from states that have powerhouse women’s basketball programs, the UConn Huskies and the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers.