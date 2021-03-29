Sen. Tillis to undergo surgery next week following prostate cancer diagnosis

Sen. Thom Tillis has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week, he announced in a statement Monday.

The North Carolina Republican, 60, said he was screened at his annual physical and encouraged routine preventative care.

“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are. I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives,” Tillis said in a statement Monday.

The second-term senator said he expects to make a full recovery.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. men, outside of skin cancer. About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and about one in 41 men will die from it.