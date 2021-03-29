Prejudice against Asian Americans is real and it’s ugly

These are a few examples of the words that have been hurled at me, and they’re the mild ones. Have I ever been assaulted? Thankfully, no. But I would be happy to describe verbal assaults that have scared me and left me feeling at risk as a child, teen, adult and parent. And the list of microaggressions I have endured, along with my family and Asian American friends, especially the women, is longer than a CVS receipt.

Every time it happens, society tells us we’re overreacting.

This is why I get so angry when police departments question whether what is so obviously a hate crime against Asians is racially motivated.

And this is why, when several friends and loved ones reached out to me following the Atlanta shootings, I started unloading on them: What happened within the last few weeks, or within the last year, is not new. This has gone on my entire life. Any Asian will tell you the same.

I felt guilty — and surprised — by my initial reaction to people who called. My response probably baffled them. I sounded angry, and I definitely was. Because why was it necessary for eight people, six of them Asian women, to die for people to finally realize what Asian people have had to choke down for years? The anguish heard in my voice also came from exasperation. It’s decades of frustration over being ignored, disrespected and marginalized, feelings that have been tamped down but are now starting to surface. It’s my inability to explain in a few sentences the complexity and the variety of the Asian experience in this country, which is so beautiful and meaningful but also full of unpardonable moments that would embarrass, anger and shame most Americans.