Nonprofits unsure about small-business loan access as clock ticks

The door to forgivable small-business loans swung open to a broad range of nonprofits as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law earlier this month. But larger tax-exempt organizations still face substantial uncertainty about whether and when they’ll be able to tap into the funds.

Lawmakers bought nonprofits some time to figure things out last week, clearing for President Joe Biden’s signature legislation to extend the Paycheck Protection Program application deadline by two months to May 31.

That will give tax-exempt groups and businesses access to what Senate Small Business Chairman Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., estimated will be roughly $50 billion left in the program after this month, out of nearly $814 billion appropriated overall.

But national nonprofits like Boys & Girls Clubs of America and YMCA of the USA are concerned that without clear guidelines from the Small Business Administration, local branches could run afoul of “affiliation rules” designed to weed out larger organizations from qualifying.

The SBA relies on a complicated test to determine whether potential aid recipients are owned or controlled by a larger group or third party; even the power to exert control over affiliates without exercising it can result in an adverse ruling. Making matters more complicated, the SBA essentially had to apply eligibility tests designed for small businesses to nonprofits that the administration typically doesn’t focus on.