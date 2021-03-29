Help wanted: Revived commission could spark criminal justice changes

Congress used a sweeping criminal justice overhaul law in 2018 to allow federal inmates to directly ask courts to release them from prison for extraordinary and compelling reasons — and the COVID-19 pandemic prompted an unprecedented flood of thousands to try that over the past year.

But federal judges did not have any of the guidance that typically would ensure a new law is applied as evenly as possible nationwide, from courtroom to courtroom. The judicial agency that sets such policies hasn’t had enough members to function for years.

“What’s happened is, we’re frozen in time,” said Senior U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, the lone remaining member of the seven-person U.S. Sentencing Commission.

That could soon change. The Biden administration has reached out to key lawmakers and the criminal justice community for guidance on a slate of appointments to revive the sentencing commission, a move that also could influence congressional efforts to further change the nation’s criminal justice system.

President Joe Biden will make those picks against the backdrop of a simmering debate about fairness in the nation’s criminal justice system, after a summer of social unrest related to police misconduct sparked a focus on racial inequity in the criminal justice system more broadly.