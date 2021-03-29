Biden says 90 percent of adults will be COVID-19 vaccine eligible by April 19

By April 19, at least 90 percent of U.S. adults will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden announced Monday.

Biden had previously announced that he wanted to have all adult Americans eligible to receive vaccines no later than the beginning of May, but many states are moving ahead more quickly whether or not sufficient supply has yet materialized.

“The vast majority of governors have set open access dates even earlier than the deadline of May 1. But in this race against the rapidly spreading virus, as fast as we are going, we need to go faster,” the president said at the White House. “So to make it easier for Americans to get vaccinated as the supply grows [and] vaccination eligibility expands, I’m directing my COVID team to ensure there is a vaccine site within five miles of 90 percent of all Americans by April 19.”

Biden also made a plea to senior citizens, in particular, to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“Seniors, please, if you’ve not gotten your shot yet, get it this week,” he said.