A death in office could flip control of government. It doesn’t have to

An essential feature of democracy is that it does not depend solely on the beating of a human heart. Presidents, members of Congress and Supreme Court justices do sometimes die in office. But laws can provide for the filling of vacancies in ways that prevent the power struggles and instability that frequently afflict non-democracies when a leader dies.

Unfortunately, U.S. laws related to vacancies fail to account for a number of dark possibilities, which combined with our hyperpartisan politics create dangerous incentives for violence and the risk of public upheaval.

Consider what we have witnessed in the last year:

The presidency has been occupied consecutively by two septuagenarians.

A sitting president was hospitalized with a potentially deadly disease.

Cases of that contagious disease reached into the staffs of both the president and vice president.

A politically motivated kidnapping conspiracy against a sitting governor was thwarted.

A Supreme Court justice died less than two months before an election.

Senate elections resulted in a 50-50 tied chamber.

A mob, some of whom would have attacked elected officials if given the opportunity, breached the Capitol.

The FBI issued dire warnings about domestic terror groups.

These events should serve as warnings that we need to fortify our democracy against the prospect that an assassin’s bullet, an encounter with microbes or even a natural death could flip control of our government.