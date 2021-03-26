White House expects 11 million more Johnson & Johnson doses by next week

Johnson & Johnson is projected to ship 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, the White House COVID-19 task force said Friday, which would ensure the company keeps its commitment of delivering 20 million vaccines before the end of March.

Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, said during a briefing that Moderna and Pfizer, the manufacturers of the two other authorized vaccines, also appear on track to meet their first quarter targets. He estimated that half of the states would open eligibility to all adults by mid-April.

“We are expecting a significant number of doses, and we’ve talked to the governors and our federal partners,” he said.

Zients reiterated there should be enough supply for every U.S. adult by the end of May.

The United States has been vaccinating 2.5 million adults per day over the last two weeks, and Zients said that number will likely increase as more vaccine sites open, the supply of vaccines increases and eligibility levels broaden.