Riot fencing, D.C. statehood, another mass shooting and the arrival of the Easter and Passover recess shaped Congress this week.

CQ Roll Call photojournalists bring you the photos of the week.

A D.C. statehood activist holds up a sign as supporters gather in front of the Capitol on Monday before the start of the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on a D.C. statehood bill. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A Capitol Hill resident runs through a portion of Capitol security fence on Monday. Most of the outer fence surrounding the Capitol was removed the weekend prior. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Karen Gibson leaves Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer's office on her way to the Old Senate Chamber for her swearing-in ceremony as the new Senate sergeant-at-arms on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., looks on as a video highlighting recent mass shootings in America is played Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on reducing gun violence. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., followed by his staff, walks through the Ohio Clock Corridor from the Senate chamber to his office in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., walks up the Senate steps in the rain on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters in the Senate subway as he arrives for a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A woman dressed in a plague doctor costume holds a sign outside of the fencing on the East Front of the Capitol ahead of the House hearing on disinformation in social media on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)