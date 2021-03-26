Americans are hesitant to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Washington must do more

Being a Democrat from South Mississippi, I have long believed that I have an obligation to communicate to people in Washington how Americans are feeling outside the Beltway and the corridors of power and wealth.

Now, I believe I must speak up about the deep-seated reluctance of many of my friends and neighbors to take the COVID-19 vaccine, due to their distrust of Washington. Simply put: The federal government must take aggressive and immediate actions to dispel the irrational concerns stopping so many Americans from being vaccinated.

I wasn’t shocked to see reporting that only 21.9 percent of Mississippi’s population has gotten a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 24.5 percent nationally. And worse, that Black Mississippians have only accounted for 28 percent of doses, even though they make up nearly 38 percent of the state’s population. This is why I so strongly disagree with the Mississippi governor’s recent decision to lift the statewide mask mandate, because it sends the message that this pandemic is over, when it’s not.

On vaccines, the disconnect between folks in Washington and people around the country is simple. Everyone I know in D.C. cannot wait to get their vaccine. And inside the Beltway, people under the age of 65 are doing whatever they can to get a shot; I’ve heard anecdotal stories of people travelling hours to go to more rural locations — such as in Western Maryland — to get the highly coveted dose.

But down here in Mississippi, I run into people all the time who could get a vaccine, but refuse to. And the overwhelming reason is that they don’t trust the government. When people go online to register for a dose, they have to provide all kinds of personal information, which spooks them from getting vaccinated.