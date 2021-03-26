Company with Trump administration tie may be COVID-19 vaccine bottleneck



A pharmaceutical contractor under scrutiny for its ties to former government officials could be one of the bottlenecks holding up the production of millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Emergent BioSolutions, the U.S. company making “drug substance,” the active ingredient in the vaccines, is still awaiting regulatory approval, according to a person familiar with the process. Emergent-made doses were not included in the paperwork Johnson & Johnson submitted to the Food and Drug Administration.

Johnson & Johnson is due to deliver 20 million doses by the end of March, but just 4.7 million have been delivered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA declined to respond to questions, directing questions to Johnson & Johnson.

“We expect to ship 20 million doses by the end of March,” Johnson & Johnson spokesperson Jake Sargent said in an email, declining to share details on when supply will begin to ramp up and to what degree the delay is related to Emergent.