President Joe Biden on Thursday agreed with his former boss Barack Obama that the Senate filibuster is a relic of the Jim Crow era, and he opened the door to eliminating it if Republicans block Democrats’ agenda.

But Biden isn’t ready to go there yet, suggesting Senate Democrats focus first on more obtainable changes like returning to a talking filibuster.

“Successful electoral politics is the art of the possible,” the president said as he fielded several questions on the filibuster at his first news conference since taking office. “Let’s figure out how we can get this done and move in the direction of significantly changing the abuse of even the filibuster rule first.”

Still, Biden took a stronger position on overhauling Senate filibuster rules than he has previously. He reiterated his support for a return to the talking filibuster “in addition to having an open mind about dealing with certain things that are just elemental to the functioning of our democracy, like the right to vote.”

Several Senate Democrats have said that if the chamber doesn’t fully get rid of the legislative filibuster, an exception should be made to reduce the 60-vote threshold on voting rights legislation.