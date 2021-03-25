Schumer lays out ambitious spring, early summer agenda

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Thursday outlined his plan to bring several priority Democratic bills to the floor in coming months, focused on civil and voting rights, health and gun safety and economic recovery.

The vast majority of the legislation the New York Democrat listed on his spring and early summer agenda have little to no Republican support and thus are unlikely to draw the 60 votes needed on a procedural motion to even bring them up for debate.

But Schumer's plan to hold those procedural votes is largely a test of a widespread Democratic hypothesis that the GOP will block their agenda at every turn, and the only way for Democrats to deliver on their promises to voters will be to alter or get rid of the filibuster rules that mandate a 60-vote threshold for most legislation.

“We will try to work with our Republican colleagues on a bipartisan basis when and where we can. But if they choose to obstruct, rather than work with us to deliver for American families, we must make progress nonetheless,” Schumer wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter to Senate Democrats. “Failure is not an option.”

At his first news conference since taking office, President Joe Biden on Thursday took a stronger position on overhauling Senate filibuster rules than he has previously, reiterating his support for moving back to a talking filibuster “in addition to having an open mind about dealing with certain things that are just elemental to the functioning of our democracy like the right to vote.”