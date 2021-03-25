Sanders rolls out nearly $3 trillion in tax increase proposals

Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders unveiled proposals to raise taxes by at least $2.8 trillion in a pair of bills he introduced Thursday that the Vermont independent said would “end our rigged tax code” and reduce income inequality by making corporations and billionaires pay more.

“We can no longer tolerate many large corporations making billions of dollars a year in profits to pay nothing, zero, in federal income taxes,” Sanders said at a Thursday hearing that coincided with the release of his double-barreled package aimed at mega-corporations and large estates.

One draft bill would raise at least $1.3 trillion over a decade by setting the corporate tax rate back at 35 percent, where it was before the 2017 GOP tax overhaul dropped it down to 21 percent. The measure would also generate $1.02 trillion over 10 years by changing the way multinationals are taxed, according to an analysis by the Joint Committee on Taxation. The draft estate tax bill would raise $430 billion during that time frame.

The total tax increase would approach the cost of the $3 trillion infrastructure package the White House is assembling. But while Sanders enjoys some sway over the process from his perch as Budget chairman, actual tax legislation will be written by the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means committees.

And more conservative Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia have already balked even at the 28 percent corporate tax rate President Joe Biden has proposed. At a separate hearing Thursday, Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden said that “in the coming days” he would be “releasing a new framework for international tax” he’s working on with panel Democrats Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Mark Warner of Virginia.