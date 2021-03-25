Lawmakers alarmed at social media making money off ‘addiction’

At a House Energy and Commerce joint subcommittee hearing Thursday on the spread of disinformation online, lawmakers of both parties repeatedly expressed alarm that social media companies, including Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter, were profiting from keeping their users hooked to their platforms.

“The dirty truth is that they are relying on algorithms to purposely promote conspiratorial, divisive or extremist content so that they can take money, make money in ad dollars, and this is because the more outrageous and extremist the content, the more engagement and views these companies get from their viewers,” said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., the chairman of the full committee.

In summary, Pallone said, more engagement and more views equaled more money for the platforms.

In 2020, Facebook’s profits rose 58 percent to $29.1 billion. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, saw its profit rise 17.5 percent to $40.3 billion last year. Twitter, a smaller social media company than its other two rivals, reported a loss of $1.14 billion for 2020.