White House promises Asian American liaison after Democrats threaten confirmation votes

Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Mazie K. Hirono are backing off their threat to not vote for any future Biden administration nominees who are white and straight until more Asian American and Pacific Islanders are nominated to top positions. The change came after talks with the White House Tuesday night.

The White House is now pledging to appoint a high-level liaison to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

“The President has made it clear that his Administration will reflect the diversity of the country. That has always been, and remains our goal,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “The White House will add a senior level Asian American Pacific Islander liaison, who will ensure the community’s voice is further represented and heard.”

The announcement came after concerns about the lack of AAPI representation in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet led Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, and Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat, to threaten to oppose non-diverse nominees. The two senators would have considerable leverage in a 50-50 Senate. The duo are also the only two AAPI senators.

“I had a productive conversation with the White House today to make clear my perspective about the importance of diversity in the President’s cabinet,” Hirono tweeted.