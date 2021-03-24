The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report confirming what social media companies already knew: Moscow has outsourced its influence operations to Mexico, Ghana and Nigeria.

Watch as CQ Roll Call's technology reporter Gopal Ratnam breaks down the report's findings and discusses a country that the U.S. might look to as an example in combatting covert foreign influence operations.

[SolarWinds hack may lead to breach notification law and stronger cyber agency]