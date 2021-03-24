Loading the player...
Posted March 24, 2021 at 1:53pm
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report confirming what social media companies already knew: Moscow has outsourced its influence operations to Mexico, Ghana and Nigeria.
Watch as CQ Roll Call's technology reporter Gopal Ratnam breaks down the report's findings and discusses a country that the U.S. might look to as an example in combatting covert foreign influence operations.
