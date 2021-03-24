Pandemic adds hurdles for sexually transmitted disease reduction

The pandemic’s stress on the nation’s health system has amplified challenges in rising rates of sexually transmitted infections, which have been overlooked because of a lack of funding and personnel in the past year.

The new challenges in preventing the spread of STIs come as contact tracers were shifted to work on COVID-19 prevention. STI clinics also rely on local funding, which was cut in many places during the economic downturn. Meanwhile, testing supplies remain in shortage.

Experts say additional policies to expand education, combat supply shortages and provide direct funding are needed, especially as states continue to ease COVID-19 restrictions that could lead to even more cases of sexually transmitted infections.

The rates of new cases of common sexually transmitted diseases or infections climbed to more than 2.4 million in 2018, up from 1.8 million in 2013, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. One in five Americans had a sexually transmitted infection, according to CDC data released in late January.

From 2014–2018, reported cases of STIs increased dramatically, according to CDC data released in December. Primary and secondary syphilis cases rose 71 percent, congenital syphilis climbed 185 percent, gonorrhea jumped 63 percent and chlamydia increased 19 percent.