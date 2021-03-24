House Democrats roll out their wish lists for Ways and Means

For Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., it was an opportunity to push the interests of her Las Vegas district: repeal of a tax on sports betting, and funding for a proposed high-speed rail line to cut by half the travel time of tourists and gamblers from Los Angeles.

Rep. Ted Deutch's ask would have a far more sweeping, nationwide impact: a carbon tax that the Florida Democrat says will help the country transition away from fossil fuels.

Titus and Deutch shared one thing in common, along with the other 17 House members and delegates who testified at Tuesday's annual "member's day" hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee. All were Democrats, as Republicans boycotted what they saw as the committee’s first hearing on an emerging infrastructure bill they believe won't consider minority input.

“Regrettably, in our view, today’s hearing is nothing more than another partisan exercise so the Democrat House leadership can set up yet another multitrillion-dollar, one-sided spending bill,” Ways and Means ranking member Kevin Brady said at the outset of the hearing. The hearing would accomplish little other than “to check the box” so Democrats could say they tried to include Republicans in discussions, he said.

That was the last GOP voice heard during the two-hour hearing.