Hearing on Black farmers puts Vilsack’s past and future on view

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and a Black former Agriculture Department official he once forced out of her job will testify Thursday on the department’s treatment of Black farmers.

The House Agriculture Committee hearing with Vilsack and Shirley Miller Sherrod, who oversaw the USDA’s rural development programs in Georgia until her resignation in 2010, is in a virtual format so they won't be in the same room. Vilsack was the Agriculture secretary when the incident occurred during the Obama administration. He forced Sherrod to leave and then tried to rehire her after a review of a misleading video found no reason for her ouster.

Vilsack and Sherrod’s testimony will highlight the department’s role in erecting barriers for Black and minority farmers’ access to programs and its potential role in addressing the cumulative effects of discrimination.

Vilsack and Sherrod met virtually on Dec. 22, 2020, when she was among several representatives of Black farm groups who spoke with him. Sherrod didn't oppose his confirmation for another stint as Agriculture secretary, and was quoted in a news report as saying she hoped he would focus on Black farmers if confirmed.

The December meeting came amid a backlash from some groups to his nomination to head the USDA. Black advocacy and farm organizations cited Vilsack’s role in Sherrod’s ouster in 2010 because a heavily edited video falsely implied she had discriminated against a white farmer in an incident that took place before she joined the department.