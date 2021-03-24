Fauci: US may ‘turn the corner’ on virus, but spring break poses big risks

White House officials expressed optimism Wednesday about the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations while also voicing worries that partying on spring break at sunny tourist destinations could fuel outbreaks.

“I’m often asked, ‘Are we turning the corner?’ My response is really more like, ‘We are at the corner Whether or not we turn the corner remains to be seen,” White House senior medical adviser Anthony Fauci said at a press briefing. “We do have a lot of challenges in front of us with regard to the high level of daily infections.”

The level of daily new infections hovers around 55,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, far below the winter surge but still too high to resume regular life.

“When you’re at that level, I don’t think you can declare victory and say you’ve turned the corner,” he said.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency is monitoring the potential impact of spring break trips and stressed “hanging in there” for a few more weeks.