Democrats offer priorities via standalone infrastructure bills

With a hodgepodge of bills proposing massive investments in infrastructure as disparate as rail and water, Democrats aren't waiting for President Joe Biden to send out his infrastructure plan to signal their intent: Go big or go home.

Even as Biden’s economic advisers reportedly prepare an infrastructure bill expected to cost as much as $3 trillion, lawmakers are weighing in with an array of ambitious, often mode-specific bills. Some measures have been revived from 116th Congress with an expectation of support from a Democratic administration that has backed ambitious infrastructure plans.

One of the latest bills, introduced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., would create a Passenger Rail Trust Fund to serve as a dedicated funding stream for Amtrak, the nation’s passenger railroad, providing $5.4 billion annually in grants for repairs, fleet modernization and other needs. Of that amount, 40 percent would go to Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor and 60 percent would go to the company’s National Network.

In a news release, Blumenthal said that his bill would provide a dedicated funding stream to Amtrak akin to what every other mode of transportation infrastructure has. Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn called the bill a “game changer.”

Amtrak has traditionally relied upon annual appropriations to help pay for operations, including between $1.5 billion and nearly $2 billion in recent years. It was also one of the beneficiaries of multiple bills last year aimed at fighting the economic impact of the coronavirus. In all, Congress provided more than $3.5 billion in additional dollars related to the pandemic, including $1.5 billion in the most recent $1.9 trillion bill.

