Democrats’ corporate responsibility bill targets plastic waste

Legislation that would require plastic packaging producers to create and pay for recycling programs will be reintroduced Thursday as part of an effort by Democratic lawmakers to stem the millions of tons of plastic dumped into the world’s oceans every year.

Backers of the bill by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., say they are hopeful for movement with Democrats now in control of the Senate and Merkley taking over as chairman of a key subcommittee. The bill did not get a committee vote in the previous Congress.

At a March 18 hearing on ecological threats from plastic pollution by the House Appropriations Interior-Environment Subcommittee, Chairwoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said the tools for addressing plastic waste are available now.

“But unless we substantially increase the ambition and scale, the problem will only grow worse as pollution growth outpaces solutions,” Pingree said.

The Merkley-Lowenthal measure is expected to include a requirement that the companies that make plastic packaging also design and finance recycling programs, often referred to as an “extended producer responsibility” approach.