Americans at military bases overseas struggle to get COVID-19 vaccine

Emilee Seger watched as her home state of Ohio announced that it would open COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults by the end of the month. If she were home, it would have been cause for celebration.

But Seger, who lives more than 4,000 miles away at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, felt abandoned. On base, vaccinations are only available to the highest-priority groups, and the supply is so limited that some second doses have been canceled.

In fact, the situation facing many Americans on overseas military bases has become frustrating enough to prompt troops and their families to reach out to Congress for help.

“Many of our military personnel abroad are geographically isolated and face significant logistical hurdles in accessing the coronavirus vaccine,” Ohio Republican Michael R. Turner, a senior House Armed Services Committee member, said in an email. Turner, one of several lawmakers whom Seger contacted recently, previously raised the issue with Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and other military officials.

But the problem, it appears, is far from solved at U.S. bases in Europe even as the speed of vaccine distribution surpasses early expectations within the United States.