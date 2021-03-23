Yellen, Powell say pandemic aid averted worst economic blow

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told House lawmakers Tuesday that federal financial relief packages averted the worst economic consequences of the pandemic.

The economic recovery has moved faster than expected, though with 10 million jobs short of the pre-pandemic level there’s still a ways to go, Powell and Yellen said at a House Financial Services hearing on the Treasury and Fed's pandemic response.

“While the economic fallout has been real and widespread, the worst was avoided by swift and vigorous action,” Powell said. “More people held on to their jobs, more businesses kept their doors open, and more incomes were saved.”

Spending on goods has picked up and the housing sector has “more than fully recovered from the downturn,” Powell said, adding that business investment and manufacturing have also increased. The economy added 379,000 jobs last month, he noted.

Still, the pandemic and its economic consequences hit some harder than others. Unemployment remains high for low-wage service workers, African Americans and Latinos, Powell said.