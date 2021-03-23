US releases border center photos following transparency calls

Facing mounting lawmaker criticism for a lack of transparency surrounding border facilities housing unaccompanied migrant children, the Biden administration on Tuesday released its first set of photos and videos of the crowded Texas centers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also noted it continues to transfer migrant children out of its facilities into the care of the Department of Health and Human Services, responsible for housing unaccompanied minors, as “quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The images come a day after Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, released a series of pictures from inside a CBP facility in Donna, Texas, showing cramped, makeshift conditions amid the growing numbers of unaccompanied children arriving at the border. Cuellar represents a border district that extends from the Rio Grande to San Antonio suburbs.

Cuellar said in an interview the press “absolutely” should be allowed inside: “I think people need to know what’s happening in our backyard at the border.”

The Biden administration has not granted the media access to the facilities, citing COVID-19 safety protocols.