The phantom danger of being judged soft on children at the border

Presidents don’t choose what awaits them in the Oval Office, as everything that happens on their watch — the good, the bad and the ugly — becomes part of their political legacy.

In an ideal world, Joe Biden could have dealt with the nation’s southern border on his own pace after he had a full team in place at the Department of Homeland Security and the government had time to develop the infrastructure to erase the heartless horrors of the Donald Trump years.

But life and politics don’t work like that.

Biden now has a crisis on his hands, even though White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki resists using that word. Over the next few days, Psaki will probably work her way through the thesaurus from “challenge” to “critical juncture” in an attempt to describe the influx of unaccompanied children at the border.

Any chance that the Biden administration could play for time disappeared Monday when Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar released disturbing photographs of migrant children crowded into tents at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas.