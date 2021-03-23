Russia outsources disinformation efforts to foreign troll farms

When the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released an unclassified report this month outlining a widespread influence campaign launched by Russia in 2020 to boost former President Donald Trump’s candidacy and knock down then-candidate Joe Biden, it confirmed for the first time what social media companies and researchers had known for more than a year: Moscow outsourced its influence operations to companies in Ghana, Mexico and Nigeria.

The report said the Kremlin-linked influence entity and troll farm known as Lakhta Internet Research had “used unwitting third-country nationals” in those three countries to propagate false narratives through social media accounts, as well as fake news websites about divisive issues in American politics.

“It’s useful when the U.S. government puts on the record what researchers, academics and civil society groups have been seeing for a long time,” said Jessica Brandt, the head of policy and research at the Alliance for Securing Democracy of the German Marshall Fund. “It puts it in the public record and gives it a certain authority.”

One likely reason why the Kremlin turned to entities in other countries, the report said, is that Lakhta, previously known as the Internet Research Agency, has been under intense scrutiny by U.S. law enforcement agencies, the Pentagon’s Cyber Command and social media companies ever since former special prosecutor Robert S. Mueller III laid out in great detail the agency’s role in interfering with the 2016 U.S. election.