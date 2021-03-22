Americans are overwhelmingly in agreement that every person deserves their chance at the American Dream, regardless of their race, religion or sexuality.

I recently reintroduced a bill that would move Congress — and America — toward greater unity and bipartisanship. The Fairness for All Act would do three things. First, it would comprehensively protect LGBTQ Americans in the Civil Rights Act. Second, it would comprehensively protect religious individuals and organizations. Third, it would safeguard the important and historical protections of our civil rights laws for racial and ethnic minorities, religious minorities, and women and girls.

Fairness for All would settle some of the most difficult conflicts in our society today. These issues are very personal to many of us. Even if they don’t directly affect you, they probably affect someone you love. Practically all of us know and love someone who is gay or transgender.

LGBTQ people are more likely to face unemployment and homelessness, but many people I talk to are surprised to discover that we don’t have a federal law protecting them. It is our duty, as patriotic Americans, to protect our fellow Americans, whether they live in rural or urban areas, red states or blue states, whatever our disagreements may be about religion, marriage, or gender.

But there is no reason for these legal protections for people who face discrimination and even violence because of who they are to be at odds with those who want to protect religious freedoms.