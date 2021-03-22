Walsh confirmed to lead the Labor Department

Marty J. Walsh, President Joe Biden’s pick to run the Labor Department, easily won Senate confirmation Monday, with almost 20 Republicans joining Democrats in support of the Boston mayor.

The Senate voted 68-29 to confirm Walsh, the first union member to be Labor secretary in decades, although it was his collaboration with businesses as Boston’s mayor that attracted Republican support. His confirmation also means Biden will have a full roster of department secretaries at their posts.

“The Department of Labor is in desperate need of a leader with Mayor Walsh’s perspective,” Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said ahead of the vote. “For the past four years under President Trump and Secretary [Eugene] Scalia, unfortunately, sadly the Labor Department has too often sided with corporate America, not the working people of America who it was formed to help. Once the Senate confirms Mayor Walsh, American workers will finally have one of their own leading the Department of Labor — someone from working America who will fight for working America.”

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Walsh will end what he called domination by corporate lawyers during the Trump administration. “That department was full of people who made their careers fighting for corporate boards and CEOs,” he said. “With Marty Walsh, the corporate infiltration of the Department of Labor ends now.”

Republican senators who voted for Walsh told CQ Roll Call that they did so because of his success working with businesses as mayor.