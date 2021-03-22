Senate preps more confirmations as House goes for committee work week

The Senate has the Capitol to itself this week, with several confirmation votes on tap, as well as the Senate Democratic caucus retreat, which gets underway Monday with a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden.

Before that, the Senate is voting Monday on the nomination of Martin J. Walsh for Labor secretary.

Walsh, who has served as mayor of Boston since 2014, would be the first union member in decades to serve as Labor secretary. His nomination advanced from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in February by a vote of 18-4.

"Mayor Walsh has the background, the skills, and awareness of the needs for balance of conversations between labor and management," HELP ranking member Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., said.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer also set up votes on a number of nominations this week. The list includes Shalanda Young for deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, David Turk for deputy Energy secretary and Adewale "Wally" O. Adeyemo for deputy Treasury secretary.