Democrats pushing to weaken the filibuster say it enables racism

ANALYSIS — It’s all but inevitable now that a confrontation is coming over the filibuster. And Democrats laid out their case in sharp relief this past week, arguing that the current 60-vote threshold for passage of most Senate legislation enables racism.

When Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin became the first Democratic party leader to advocate changing the rules to require a filibustering senator to hold the floor, he began with an example that tied the obstruction tactic directly to America’s long resistance to racial equality.

Durbin told the story of the 24-hour speech delivered by Strom Thurmond, then a Democratic senator from South Carolina, to delay passage of a civil rights law in August 1957. His point, Durbin said, was to illustrate how the filibuster was used “to defend Jim Crow racial discrimination and deny equality to African Americans.”

On the one hand, the connection between Thurmond’s one-man crusade and the current Senate’s problem — a rigidly partisan 50-50 split — seemed tangential. Thurmond had held the floor after all. And while Thurmond lost in the end, that would have been the case under current rules too. The 1957 law had broad bipartisan support and the Senate passed it on a 72-18 vote shortly after Thurmond gave up, in agony and exhaustion. Today, the problem is how hard it is to assemble such bipartisan coalitions.

Still, Durbin’s intention in recalling Thurmond’s filibuster was buttressed two days later when Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer made the case for a sweeping election law, campaign finance and ethics bill that is sure to die absent a change to the filibuster procedures, which allow 41 senators to block debate with no need for anyone to stand and speak.