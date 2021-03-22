Memory of Capitol riot hangs over DC statehood hearing

Statehood advocates capitalized on momentum in their quest to make D.C. the 51st state as GOP lawmakers sought to knock them back in a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing Monday.

The meeting, which at times got chippy, focused on old issues of constitutionality but new disagreements over the violent events of Jan. 6, which shook Capitol Hill and left many wondering what could have been different if the District were a state.

“If you want to argue originalism, what was of concern to the Founding Fathers in creating a federal district was to protect the government from riots, like Shays’ Rebellion,” said D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, referring to the insurrection in the 1780s.

Things have changed a lot since then. When a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier this year, “the District came to your rescue, yet we were impeded in trying to send the D.C. National Guard because we are not a state,” he said.

Mendelson and several others at the hearing wore masks emblazoned with the number “51” as they repeatedly tried to reframe the statehood question as both a security matter and a civil rights issue.