Will Biden nominate a solicitor general to meet this historic moment?

When Congress established the U.S. Department of Justice in 1870, the problems it faced were enormous. Threats to domestic security after a failed insurrection. Voting rights for Black people under assault. Violence perpetrated against people of color. Official corruption unpunished.

More than 150 years later, and after four years of Trump administration abuses, the Justice Department inherits problems that echo this history.

President Joe Biden’s newly confirmed attorney general, Merrick Garland, invoked this historical parallel last month at the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing.

Garland reminded senators that the DOJ “was founded during Reconstruction, in the aftermath of the Civil War, to secure the civil rights that were promised in the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments.” He also declared that voting is “the fulcrum of our democracy.”

That was the first time in at least 40 years — and possibly in living memory — that a nominee for U.S. attorney general cited in his opening statement to the Judiciary Committee the three constitutional amendments at the root of what has been called the “second founding” of our nation, recalling the defining purpose of the Justice Department.