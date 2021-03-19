Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021

It was another busy week in Washington as the House passed a boatload of bills, the Senate pushed through more of President Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees and the fencing surrounding the Capitol got a facelift.

Here's the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call's photojournalists:

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., speaks outside the Capitol security perimeter Saturday about removing the fencing while Capitol Hill residents protest the barrier. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sean Ryan, right, and Doug Farkas work in the keg room of the Boundary Stone pub in the Bloomingdale neighborhood on Monday while preparing for a mid-April reopening. The establishment has been closed since November due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A man walks by the empty H&M store in Union Station on Tuesday. H&M closed its Union Station location on March 6. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., runs through the Senate subway area as she departs from a vote on the Senate floor Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, opens the door to the Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Senate Office Building as she arrives for Senate Republicans' lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., puts on a mask that reads “dignity” before the start of a news conference on immigration with other House Republicans on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., arrives for a committee hearing on the Equality Act in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during the news conference outside the Capitol to announce the introduction of S 1, the "For the People" Act, on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conducts a Fox News interview in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Workers unload fencing in front of the Cannon House Office Building along Independence Avenue inside the security perimeter at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined by other House Democratic women, poses for a photo on the House steps on Wednesday after the chamber passed a joint resolution to remove the deadline to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)