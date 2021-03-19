If Congress is serious about China, it should legislate accordingly

Virtually everyone on Capitol Hill agrees: China is the defining foreign policy challenge of the 21st century.

Congress should act accordingly, by passing a truly comprehensive China bill. And it should do so under regular order, taking the time to get it right and, thereby demonstrating faith in its own institutions.

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer directed the relevant committee chairs to draft legislation to address the China challenge. His interests are technology-related, like the issues addressed in a bill he introduced last Congress with Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. The Endless Frontiers Act, they say, will “catalyze U.S. innovation by boosting investments in the discovery, creation, and commercialization of new technologies that ensure American leadership in the industries of the future.”

Schumer, Young and many others on both sides of the aisle are searching for ways to help the U.S. keep its edge on China in areas like semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. It is a worthy goal. However, while Endless Frontiers was carefully calibrated to focus on the early stages of discovery and innovation (as opposed to subsidies for big companies eager to bring new applications to market), what emerges from Schumer’s order to the committees may not be as modest.

By and large, government spending is not the right approach to improve economic competitiveness. The U.S. government is not going to outspend China. Washington would do far better to let the private sector provide the capital, while lawmakers focus on keeping taxes low and establishing efficient regulatory certainty.