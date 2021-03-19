CDC revises distancing advice in schools in bid to open classrooms
Three feet is needed, not six, if people in schools wear masks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said schools often only need to maintain three feet of space between masked students to reopen classrooms, clearing the way for more students to resume in-person learning.
Universal masking in the classroom would be needed to safely use three feet of distance, rather than the previously recommended six feet between people in schools, the CDC said.
All elementary schools can adhere to the three-feet guidance without major risks, as can middle and high schools in communities where transmission is low, moderate or substantial — meaning in places with up to 99 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days — but not where it's "high," or more than 100 cases per 100,000 people within seven days.
The CDC recommends that middle and high schools in high-transmission areas continue to keep students six feet apart if cohorting – or keeping students within distinct groups throughout the day – is not possible. The agency said this reflects how the virus that causes COVID-19 seems to spread more easily among older students and affect them more.
Adults in schools should keep six feet of distance between themselves and students, the CDC said. The agency also suggested everyone keep six feet of distance when masks can't be worn, such as while eating, in common areas and during activities such as band or choir practice or sports.
“CDC is committed to leading with science and updating our guidance as new evidence emerges,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Safe in-person instruction gives our kids access to critical social and mental health services that prepare them for the future, in addition to the education they need to succeed."
President Joe Biden said safely reopening schools was a top priority for his administration, but Republicans have criticized him for siding with teachers unions and being slow to return students to the classroom.
Research, including a trio of new studies released Friday by the CDC, suggests that students can safely be in the classroom with three feet of distance between masked students. Experts agree children’s mental and physical health benefits from being in the classroom instead of learning at home.
But one of those studies, conducted in Florida where most K-12 schools opened for in-person learning last fall, found that higher rates of students contracting COVID-19 were observed in smaller districts, districts that did not require mandatory masking and districts with a lower proportion of students participating in remote learning.
“These findings highlight the importance of implementing both community-level and school-based strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and suggest that school reopening can be achieved without resulting in widespread illness among students in K–12 school settings,” the study says.
The change in guidance comes after Walensky told lawmakers this week that the previous distancing guidance had made it more difficult for schools to reopen. She hinted that revisions were coming.
“As soon as our guidance came out, it became very clear that six feet was among the things that was keeping schools closed,” she said Wednesday. “And, in that context, science evolves.”
The administration also announced this week it would direct $10 billion to schools for COVID-19 testing.