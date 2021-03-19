CDC revises distancing advice in schools in bid to open classrooms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said schools often only need to maintain three feet of space between masked students to reopen classrooms, clearing the way for more students to resume in-person learning.

Universal masking in the classroom would be needed to safely use three feet of distance, rather than the previously recommended six feet between people in schools, the CDC said.

All elementary schools can adhere to the three-feet guidance without major risks, as can middle and high schools in communities where transmission is low, moderate or substantial — meaning in places with up to 99 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days — but not where it's "high," or more than 100 cases per 100,000 people within seven days.

The CDC recommends that middle and high schools in high-transmission areas continue to keep students six feet apart if cohorting – or keeping students within distinct groups throughout the day – is not possible. The agency said this reflects how the virus that causes COVID-19 seems to spread more easily among older students and affect them more.

Adults in schools should keep six feet of distance between themselves and students, the CDC said. The agency also suggested everyone keep six feet of distance when masks can't be worn, such as while eating, in common areas and during activities such as band or choir practice or sports.