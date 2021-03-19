Bill Nelson is Biden’s choice to lead NASA

President Joe Biden plans to nominate former Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida to be the next NASA administrator.

Nelson, who served three terms in the Senate before losing his 2018 reelection bid to Republican Rick Scott, was the lead Democrat on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. He also has actually traveled to space, taking part in a 1986 mission aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia while serving as a member of the House of Representatives.

That Columbia flight was the last successful shuttle launch before the Challenger explosion.

The president's nomination of Nelson was widely expected, and Nelson spoke regularly about space policy on behalf of the Biden campaign last year. In an announcement of the nomination Friday, the White House cited Nelson's work as chairman of the Space subcommittee in the House, along with his leading role on space policy at the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

Ahead of the announcement, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said Nelson "would be an excellent pick" to lead NASA, which is looking ahead to a return to the moon and beyond.