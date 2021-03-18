Democrats often discuss two paths to winning Republican support on legislation the GOP is likely to oppose: old-fashioned relationship building and negotiations, or public and political pressure.

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III, who has emerged as a key swing vote in the 50-50 Senate, is determined to continue pushing the former. And as long as Manchin refuses to get rid of the filibuster, Democrats are hoping the latter will move GOP votes their way.

But you need only look to one issue to see the flaws in both strategies: legislation to expand background checks on gun purchases.

The bipartisan agreement Manchin is most known for is a deal he and Pennsylvania Republican Patrick J. Toomey brokered in 2013 to close loopholes in existing law that allow people who purchase firearms at gun shows or on the internet to avoid background checks.

House Democrats last week again passed their preferred background checks bill, which would close those same loopholes but go further in requiring background checks for private, person-to-person sales. That includes sales among family members, although it exempts firearms provided as a “loan or bona fide gift” between immediate and some extended family.