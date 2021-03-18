Senate confirms Becerra as Biden’s health secretary

The Senate voted, 50-49, on Thursday to confirm Xavier Becerra as the first Latino secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Becerra will take charge of a health department a year into a global pandemic that has reshaped how doctors provide care, highlighted racial and ethnic disparities in the health care system and threatened employer-sponsored health insurance for people who lost their jobs.

He’ll also start the job as the administration is grappling with a surge of migrants at the southern border, many of whom are children placed into HHS’ charge.

Becerra is expected to take on a key role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration’s top priority, alongside the White House and HHS officials who took the lead during President Joe Biden’s first two months.

“It's going to be very important for Xavier to be at that table, and for the entire team to be working closely with one another,” said Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., who previously served in the House with Becerra.